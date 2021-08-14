All staff, children at My First Skool in Chin Swee Road to be tested

All staff and pre-schoolers at My First Skool at Block 54 Chin Swee Road will be tested for the coronavirus, after a total of 11 people were confirmed to have Covid-19.

It was one of three new clusters identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday, the other two being Safra Tampines and a cluster linked to a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Safra Tampines, which had a total of 12 Covid-19 cases yesterday, will remain open.

Safra said six individuals who had tested positive for the coronavirus were last at Safra Tampines from Aug 6 to 10. All identified close contacts of these cases have been quarantined, it added.

The infected staff and children from My First Skool were last present at the pre-school between Aug 5 and Aug 11, the pre-school said. It added that deep cleaning and sanitisation were completed yesterday and contact tracing is under way, with all close contacts of the infected cases to be placed under quarantine.

All staff and children who were around when the confirmed cases were present in the school will be issued leave of absence from Aug 13 to 24, which covers the 14-day incubation period of the virus.

The pre-school is expected to resume operations on Aug 25, and has provided home-learning resources to support the children and families during this period.

The school said more than 90 per cent of the centre's staff are fully vaccinated, and the rest have completed their first dose. It added that precautionary measures will continue to be in place, including restrictions on visitors, health checks three times a day, cleaning of high-contact surfaces, washing of toys and cleaning of cots.

Safra said areas in the Safra Tampines club visited by the affected individuals have been disinfected according to National Environment Agency (NEA) guidelines.

The club said that safe management measures will continue to be in place at all Safra premises. These include limiting group sizes to five people.

Unvaccinated individuals are advised to keep to groups of no more than two people.

Fully vaccinated individuals can dine at all food and beverage establishments in groups of up to five. They can also participate without a mask in some indoor activities, such as badminton and squash.