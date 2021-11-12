All Cheers, Fairprice Xpress outlets to charge up to 20 cents per transaction for plastic bags next year

SINGAPORE - All 167 Cheers and Fairprice Xpress outlets will start charging for plastic bags at 10 cents and 20 cents per transaction respectively from next year to further curb plastic bag use, said the spokesman for NTUC FairPrice on Friday (Nov 12).

This is an expansion of the grocery retailer's No Plastic Bag initiative introduced in 2019 mandating payment for plastic bags at FairPrice, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores. Only 24 outlets are involved currently.

This initiative is part of the FairPrice's larger sustainability strategy, the Plastic Bag Management Programme, which aims to reduce excessive use of plastic bags and at the same time encourage behavioural change in customers.

Since the introduction of the programme, 30 million plastic bags have been saved, and seven out of 10 customers are willing to bring their own bags.

The revenue earned from the expansion of the No Plastic Bag initiative will go towards supporting green initiatives.

One of these green initiatives is the National Parks Board's (NParks) OneMillionTrees movement.

On Friday, NTUC FairPrice Foundation, the charity arm of NTUC FairPrice, also announced a $180,000 contribution to the NParks Garden City Fund and OneMillionTrees at a tree planting activity held in Bedok Reservoir Park.

The money will fund the planting of 600 trees and outreach programmes to promote awareness of and encourage conservation.

The tree planting activity was attended by Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for National Development, and Communications and Information; Mr Tang Tuck Weng, assistant chief executive officer for NParks' Parks Management and Lifestyle Cluster; and Mr Seah Kian Peng, FairPrice Group CEO; and members of the working committee.

Fifty native trees were planted at the event, and the rest of the trees are slated to be planted in collaboration with Fei Yue Community Services by the end of 2022.

Mr Seah said: "We took the lead in being the first supermarket in Singapore to charge for plastic bags to reduce excessive use while encouraging behavioural change in consumers, and inspiring other retailers in the industry to do their part."

"We (hope to) encourage more customers to join us in this sustainability movement," he added.