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Joey Lim, the centre principal of M.Y World @ Rivervale Shores, showing the AI-enabled rostering tool which could ease her workload in scheduling staff members.

SINGAPORE – Arranging pre-school educators’ schedules can be a headache, especially when some take urgent leave or go on course.

The administrative task takes up at least six hours a week for Joey Lim, the centre principal of M.Y World @ Rivervale Shores, a pre-school in Sengkang, who oversees a staff of almost 60.

But a new artificial intelligence-enabled tool could reduce the hassle. It generates rosters and suggests replacements for absentees, while ensuring teacher-child ratios are met.

It also allocates two hours of non-teaching time weekly for the teachers, which is protected time for them to focus on tasks such as planning lessons and engaging parents. Such non-contact time for all full-time pre-school teachers will become mandatory from November 2027.

Lim estimates that the tool can halve the time she spends on rostering arrangements.

“I can focus more time on professional development activities and have engagement sessions with my other stakeholders as well,” she said.

A team from M.Y World @ Rivervale Shores demonstrated the rostering tool during a visit by Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming on Nov 23.

The AI-enabled tool is one of 14 projects supported by the $2 million Early Childhood Innovation Sandbox to help pre-schools use technology to improve their operations. They can develop, test and refine solutions that have potential to benefit the wider sector.

Over 60 proposals were submitted for the sandbox’s inaugural grant call in May, covering various areas of pre-school operations, such as lesson planning and portfolio generation, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Nov 23.

The 14 projects were selected based on factors such as relevance, scalability and potential impact.

“The solutions aim to address operational challenges (and) reduce educators’ administrative workload, so that they can focus more on supporting children’s learning and development, and partnering families in their children’s early years,” said ECDA in a statement.

M.Y World Preschool aims to implement the rostering tool in two centres, Rivervale Shores and Ang Mo Kio, from January 2027. The move could benefit almost 100 staff members.

The pre-school operator’s chief education officer John Fong said that with the sandbox’s funding, they could have the resources to make innovative changes to their operations.

Without the funding, such tailor-made solutions would be costl y, he added,

“and perhaps (progress) wouldn’t be as fast as we would like to see happening, because we are involved in the day-to-day operations quite a fair bit”.

Other supported projects include an oral health surveillance tool, proposed by PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots Preschool, which analyses photos of children’s teeth to assess whether they have urgent dental care needs.

Star Learners proposed a facial recognition system which verifies parents and guardians’ identities when they drop off or pick up children and sends real-time alerts to educators. It removes the need for manual record-keeping and ensures children are handed over only to authorised individuals.

ECDA chief executive Ku Geok Boon said the pre-school operators’ strong interest in the sandbox showed the sector’s commitment to addressing everyday challenges through innovation.

The next grant call will be in the second quarter of 2027. More details will be announced on the ECDA website at a later date.

The push for innovation is one of the latest government moves to improve pre-schools’ quality and educators’ well-being, as part of the refreshed Early Childhood Industry Digital Plan, or IDP 2.0, announced in March 2026.

Other initiatives to strengthen the sector in recent years include salary increases and career progression opportunities for educators, and strengthening play-based and mother-tongue language learning in pre-schools.