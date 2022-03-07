About Patrik Schumacher

Mr Patrik Schumacher is principal of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). He joined the firm in 1988 and helped to make it the 500-strong global architecture and design brand it is today. He studied philosophy, mathematics and architecture in Bonn, Stuttgart and London, and received his diploma in architecture in 1990.

He has been a ZHA partner since 2003 and is a co-author on all projects. In 2010, Patrik Schumacher won the Royal Institute of British Architects' Stirling Prize for excellence in architecture together with Zaha Hadid. He is also an academician of the Berlin Academy of Arts.

In 1996, he founded the Design Research Laboratory at the Architectural Association in London where he continues to teach. In 1999, he completed his PhD at the Institute for Cultural Science, Klagenfurt University and lectures worldwide.

Over the last 20 years, he has contributed over 100 articles to architectural journals and anthologies.

In 2008, he coined the phrase Parametricism and has since published a series of manifestos promoting Parametricism as the new epochal style for the 21st century.

In 2010/2012, he published his two-volume book, The Autopoiesis Of Architecture.

His research interest focuses on designing and simulating real and virtual environments.