A box full of love

The items are all chosen with care and love - soap for her neighbours, toys for her nieces and nephews; and for her two sons Euan, 12, and Euro, 14, Fruity Pebbles cereal and a pillow sprayed with her perfume, just to name a few.

Mrs Emmylou Almeda, with her eye on gifts that count, took two to three months to fill the more than 1m-tall balikbayan box - the tax-free gift box sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The box is now on its way to the 41-year-old's home in Tanauan city in Batangas, south of Manila.

Mrs Almeda, a product specialist in the healthcare industry who has worked here for the past 10 years, said: "You can actually buy most of these items back in the Philippines, but it's different from receiving them from a loved one working overseas. It feels more precious."

The name for the boxes come from the Tagalog word balikbayan, which means a returning Filipino who has lived abroad.

The balikbayan boxes are a convenient and affordable method of shipping items, and have long been a part of OFW culture. Other common items sent back in such boxes include second-hand clothes, electrical appliances and instant coffee.

Mrs Almeda said those who miss their family back home should send back a balikbayan box.

"It tells them you're okay, and that you're still fighting," she said.

These boxes took on renewed importance when travel was restricted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Mrs Remy Goh, a sales staff member at Robin Cargo Express, a delivery company specialising in balikbayan boxes.

She said there has been more demand for the boxes compared with pre-Covid-19 days because many OFWs, in particular domestic helpers, could not take trips home due to the pandemic.

It is not uncommon for Filipinos to take their items down to Lucky Plaza and pack them at a delivery company's office. One of them was domestic helper Jennifer Rivera, 39, who with her sister Lorjean Padirayon, 38, spent the morning of a day off last month packing the final items for relatives in their home town of Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines.

Mrs Rivera said: "Even though we can't travel, our employers paid us the equivalent of what the airfare would have cost. We used that money to send more boxes home."

Ms Aiddie Miram, 49, also a domestic helper, said even though having to pack on the spot can be stressful, she does so to avoid cluttering her employer's house.

Mrs Almeda, who lives in a rental flat in Bedok, had her box picked up there. She said: "I'm aware that most of these items are not expensive. But it's not about the price tag. It's about the fact that I remember them."

And for the givers, it is about being keen to share what they have.

With Singapore starting to fully reopen its borders and the rest of the region taking steps to lift their travel restrictions, Mrs Almeda is preparing for a long-awaited trip back home. In the meantime, it comforts her to know that her balikbayan box will get to her loved ones in about three weeks' time.

But she said, holding back tears: "I hope that the next time it will be me going back to the Philippines.

"It won't be the box that my boys are hugging; it will be me."