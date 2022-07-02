950,000 households to get GST vouchers this month

About 950,000 Singaporean households living in public flats will receive their second quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates this month, said the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

Payouts will be between $110 and $190 for the U-Save vouchers, and half or one month for the S&CC rebates.

The payouts are identical across both schemes to those in April, except in the case of those living in three-and four-room Housing Board flats, who will receive half a month in S&CC rebates, as opposed to a month in April.

The rebates are part of the enhanced permanent GSTV scheme and the Household Support Package announced at Budget 2022, and will "provide continuing help to defray the GST and other living expenses of lower-to middle-income Singaporean households", the ministry said in a press release.

Eligible households will receive S&CC rebates to offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of their bills each year through the enhanced GST voucher scheme, with the rebates disbursed in April, July and October this year, as well as in January next year.

The U-Save rebates have been doubled this financial year from last year, and will total a maximum of about 10 months in utility bills for the average household in one-and two-room HDB flats, and up to about six months for three-and four-room flats.

A total of $720 million will be disbursed this financial year through the two rebates, with families receiving between $440 and $760 in U-Save rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

The disbursement of this tranche of vouchers comes amid global uncertainties and rising domestic prices of household essentials such as food, as well as rising electricity tariffs.

The rebates are in addition to the $100 household utilities credit which will be given to all Singaporean households, separately announced on June 21 under the $1.5 billion support package.

For those eligible, these payouts come as a relief amid the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and increase in cost of living.

"There's been a sudden increase in prices, from chicken to electricity tariffs. It has been tough," said piano teacher Rena Sim, 46, who lives in a five-room HDB flat. "With the vouchers, I'm grateful to have a little extra for my expenses."

Madam Zahreen Yusoff, 61, who lives in a four-room flat, said: "As a retiree, every cent counts. With the U-Save rebate, I have a little more to spend on my monthly household expenditure and can better plan my expenses without worrying for at least a month."