84 people caught flouting Covid-19 rules at hawker centres

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has taken action against 84 people as it stepped up enforcement against breaches of safe management measures (SMMs) at hawker centres from last Friday to Sunday.

The offences included gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of 1m, and not wearing masks or wearing then improperly, NEA said in a statement yesterday.

Among the places where people were caught flouting the rules were Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, and Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre.

The NEA statement said: "While the situation has improved at these centres, we still observe occasional non-compliance of SMMs and will continue to follow up."

It added that while most people are cooperative, there is a small proportion who are uncooperative and sometimes abusive.

NEA also reminded the public that from tomorrow, only fully vaccinated people and children under the age of 12 will be allowed to dine at hawker centres.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people can take away food from hawker centres.

It urged seniors to continue to stay away from crowded places and when possible, ask household members or neighbours to buy takeaway food for them.

Samuel Devaraj