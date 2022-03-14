80 Islamic religious teachers lauded for their efforts to support inmates

For most of the last 19 years, Ustazah Laila Abu Hassan would visit the prisons twice weekly to speak with female inmates.

The 63-year-old Islamic religious teacher, or asatizah, had started volunteering after being made aware of the role by a friend.

While her official role was to provide religious guidance and counsel, her job scope quickly expanded as inmates grew to trust her. Over the years, hundreds of inmates have bared their hearts to her about issues ranging from family problems to even extramarital affairs. Some have continued to seek her advice even after they have served their terms.

Ustazah Laila said: "After volunteering at the prisons and teaching the inmates, I have come to love them. I want to help them so that they can reintegrate into society."

She was one of the volunteer asatizahs who received recognition yesterday for their work in helping inmates.

A total of 80 asatizahs received appointment letters to continue serving for two-year terms at the Fitrah (Family and Inmates Through-care Assistance Haven) asatizah investiture at the Masjid Ar-Raudhah. Forty of them were physically present at the event.

Fitrah was launched in 2019 to support inmates, former offenders and their families. But volunteer counselling work by asatizahs started even before this.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who attended the investiture, thanked the 80 asatizahs for volunteering to help inmates. "The road towards rehabilitation and reintegration for our offenders and ex-offenders is not easy and is filled with many tribulations," said Associate Professor Faishal. "However, the... support provided by Fitrah and the asatizahs go a long way in supporting them.

"Another volunteer asatizah, Ustaz Effendi Suparde, 43, said he wants to understand the problems that inmates are facing and motivate them to move on from their past struggles. On how the public can also do their part to help former offenders reintegrate into society, he said: "They need support, and we need to give them time to develop courage."