8 punters share $19 million Toto Hongbao jackpot

SINGAPORE - Eight punters shared a jackpot of $19.4 million from the annual Toto Hongbao draw by Singapore Pools this year, which was announced on Friday night (Feb 11).

The jackpot was $19,416,908, so each winner will collect around $2.43 million.

The prize money is double of last year's $9.6 million jackpot and the highest in recent history, according to Singapore Pools' website.

The winning numbers - 09, 13, 14, 16, 18 and 28, along with an additional number, 10 - were drawn at 9.30pm on Friday.

The prize money had earlier snowballed to $16 million when there was no winner for the Group 1 prize $1,568,402 in last Thursday's draw, and no one bagged Monday's Group 1 prize of S$4,024,761.

Over the past week, long queues of punters snaked out of Singapore Pools outlets islandwide.

The state-owned lottery firm extended the operating hours of its outlets on Friday, with most branches operating from 8.30am to 9pm.

To play Toto, punters pick at least six numbers between 1 and 49.

Each draw yields six winning numbers and an additional number, and punters are guaranteed a cash prize if at least three of their chosen numbers are included in the six winning ones.

To win the jackpot (Group 1 prize), all six chosen numbers must match the winning ones. The jackpot can be shared among multiple winners.