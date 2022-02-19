65% of trust accounts for those with disabilities set up by HDB dwellers

About 65 per cent of trust accounts set up to support people with disabilities - when caregivers are no longer able to - were created by families living in Housing Board flats.

Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua yesterday gave details of the support given by the Government to help families access the services.

He was replying to a question from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) on the take-up rate of trust services for people with disabilities from low-and middle-income families.

He said that as at Jan 31, 889 accounts had been set up with the non-profit Special Needs Trust Company (SNTC), created in 2008 to help families set up affordable trusts for their loved ones with special needs.

In 2017, The Straits Times reported that there were 447 accounts set up with SNTC. Then Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin said SNTC would step up efforts to address caregivers' concerns about how their children with disabilities would be cared for after they die.

SNTC trust accounts are activated when the caregiver dies or is incapacitated. SNTC will then conduct a needs assessment of the beneficiary and periodic fund disbursements, it said on its website.

SNTC launched the Gift of a Lifetime sponsorship scheme (Goal) last year, said Mr Chua.

Goal gives eligible low-income families an initial $5,000 to set up an SNTC trust account and another $5,000 grant to help caregivers co-pay the premium of an affordable term policy, where the insurance proceeds will be paid into the child's SNTC trust account when the insured parent dies.

The initial capital needed to set up an SNTC account is $5,000, compared with private trusts, which usually require $50,000, Mr Chua said.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) fully funds the operating costs of SNTC, he said.

"Since 2011, SNTC has also proactively raised donations under its Financial Assistance Scheme to help eligible low-income elderly caregivers with the initial capital of $5,000 to set up a trust account.

"This better ensures that there will be sufficient funds in the trust account to support the long-term care needs of their child."

Mr Pillai asked Mr Chua if MSF plans to quicken the pace of assistance to low-and middle-income families, and if it would look at how much more demand there would be, given the rising number of persons with disabilities.

Mr Chua said that since the Goal initiative was set up, MSF has seen a groundswell of donations, but the scheme is still in its infancy.

He said: "I think we will need to give SNTC some time to let the scheme grow and mature, and at an appropriate juncture we can take stock and perform the gap analysis... to see what else we can do for low-as well as middle-income families in this group."