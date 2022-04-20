55 cents off FairPrice eggs till next Wednesday

Local supermarket chain FairPrice will offer a 55 cent discount on its housebrand eggs for a week.

From today to next Wednesday, its Pasar Fresh Eggs will be offered at a discounted price of $6.95 for 30 eggs, down from $7.50, the company said in a statement.

The offer will hold while stocks last and will be available across all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online.

During the promotional period, customers may each purchase up to two trays of 30 eggs.

Egg prices have been rising steadily.

In a report last Wednesday, The Straits Times found that the price of a tray of 30 eggs at both Sheng Siong and FairPrice cost $7.50, up from $7.20 last month.

In February, the price was $6.15.

Mr Tng Ah Yiam, chief procurement officer at FairPrice Group, said: "FairPrice strives to provide good value through various ways, including special discounts for products, where possible."

He said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have led to rising egg prices.

Hens at local farms have been struck by Newcastle disease, a contagious and fatal disease that afflicts mainly poultry, leading to a temporary drop in local egg production, he added.

"(Absorbing the increased cost of eggs for FairPrice's Pasar Fresh Eggs) has not been easy as we, too, struggle with the rising costs of goods, labour and logistics," said Mr Tng.

FairPrice said in its statement that it has been actively diversifying its sources of eggs to ensure continued availability.

It currently offers varying brands imported from seven countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia and Poland.

The company also sources eggs locally.

Mr Tng said: "We assure the public that there is no shortage of eggs as we import from many different sources to ensure that we are not reliant only on a single source of supply."