$500k fund to aid Singaporean Teochews who lost jobs, incomes amid pandemic

Half a million dollars has been set aside by non-profit organisation The Ngee Ann Kongsi to support Singaporean Teochews who have lost their incomes or were retrenched amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications opened yesterday and will be administered by Teochew Federation (Singapore), which will work with 60 affiliated clan associations - or huay kuans - to help those who are in need.

About 1,000 Singaporean Teochews are expected to benefit from the fund. Each will receive a one-time sum of $500.

Mr Jamie Teo, president of The Ngee Ann Kongsi, said yesterday: "As a Teochew philanthropic organisation, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to the Teochew community... we hope that the fund can help ease some of their financial burdens and tide them over this difficult period."

Only Singaporean Teochews aged 21 and above who are unemployed qualify for the fund. They must have experienced total loss of income due to involuntary no-pay leave, retrenchment or termination for three months. Only one application per household will be approved for the relief.

The Ngee Ann Kongsi has allocated $2.5 million from its reserves to launch this fund as well as another one jointly organised by itself and community development councils.

"We are extremely grateful to The Ngee Ann Kongsi for its generous donation... we want to lend a helping hand to those most affected in these challenging times," said Dr Peter Lim, president of Teochew Federation.

More information on how to apply can be found at https:// www.teochewfederation.sg

Application forms can also be collected at huay kuans such as Singapore Kityang Huay Kwan and Teo Ann Huay Kuan.

Those who require assistance can also call the Teochew Federation on 6733-3207 to book an application slot.