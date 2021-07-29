40 firefighters deployed to put out Geylang Bahru fire

A fire broke out in Geylang Bahru early yesterday morning.

The affected unit is a dance studio on the second floor of 70A Geylang Bahru, next to the Jalan Besar Town Council office. The town council office was not affected.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times no casualties were reported.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said its firefighters immediately deployed water jets around the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters donned breathing apparatus and proceeded onto the second floor to locate where it had started. They had to exercise caution as some roof tiles above them started collapsing, SCDF added.

Upon being alerted at 6.35am, the SCDF had deployed 11 emergency vehicles and about 40 firefighters to the incident. At the height of the operation, four water jets were deployed.

The fire, which damaged the contents of the dance studio, was put out in about one hour.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, the sound of explosions and shattering glass could be heard, jolting residents awake and attracting numerous onlookers.

Madam Rama Madhavi, 60, who lives in a 24th-floor flat in nearby Upper Boon Keng Road, said she heard a lot of siren sounds while still in bed just before 7am.

"I didn't get up (at first), but as the sounds continued, I peeped through the windows and saw the heavy smoke."

In photos provided by the housewife to ST, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building behind the town council.