3,000 foreign workers take part in festivities at Tuas recreation centre

For the past two years, Covid-19 restrictions meant that Hari Raya Aidilfitri was a muted affair for construction supervisor Ripon, one of around 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories in Singapore.

The 46-year-old Bangladeshi, who goes by one name, had to remain in his room at CDPL Tuas Dormitory as he cooked, prayed and chatted with the 13 residents he shared the room with.

Yesterday, Mr Ripon was among about 3,000 foreign workers who celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Tuas South Recreation Centre.

The gathering, the first such large-scale celebration since Covid-19 struck, was organised by the Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach - a movement of Hope Initiative Alliance, an interracial and inter-religious platform for social service organisations, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

For almost two years after Covid-19 cases surged in foreign worker dorms in April 2020 at the peak of Singapore's coronavirus outbreak, migrant workers living in dorms were not allowed to leave their compounds freely.

Differentiated Covid-19 safety measures for migrant workers living in dorms were lifted in March this year.

After praying and calling his wife and 20-year-old daughter in Bangladesh yesterday morning, Mr Ripon and some of his friends turned up at the recreation centre located near his dorm to play carnival games and enjoy live music performances.

Mr Ripon, who has been working in Singapore for 19 years, said: "Though we could celebrate Hari Raya in our dormitories during the last two years, I was sad because we could not leave the dorm.

"We also could not go out for any entertainment for a long time, so I feel happy that we can attend this event."

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon were guests of honour at the Tuas event.

Delivering an address at the event, Dr Tan said: "Over the past two years, all of you, our workers, have had to adapt, you have had to keep up with ever-changing Covid-19 policies and safe management measures, including during festive occasions.

"I know it has not been easy for all of you... but you have displayed great resilience."

Vaccinated foreign workers living in dorms can make community visits after applying for an exit pass.

Dr Tan said the exit pass quotas have not been fully utilised, adding that MOM is looking at how migrant workers can be given even more flexibility to make community visits.