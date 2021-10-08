3 fires in 2 days: Blazes at plumbing workshop, airport and in a bush

Three fires, including a major one in an industrial building, were reported on Wednesday and yesterday. No one was injured in the fires.

The big fire broke out at around 2.30am yesterday in an industrial building at 86 Geylang Bahru. It took 60 firefighters two hours to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt, but one firefighter, a full-time national serviceman, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post yesterday that the fire involved a plumbing services workshop across two units.

Water jets were used to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring premises, the SCDF said.

The firefighters also used a combined platform ladder for aerial firefighting and an unmanned firefighting machine to penetrate the raging blaze. They extinguished the fire at around 4.30am.

A total of 17 emergency vehicles were deployed.

Yesterday afternoon, the SCDF said damping down operations were being carried out to prevent the fire from rekindling. Damping down involves wetting the burnt surfaces after the fire is put out.

The other two fires reported were minor ones.

One occurred in the basement of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday night. The SCDF said it was alerted to it at around 9.50pm.

The fire had already been put out by the Airport Emergency Service when SCDF officers arrived.

The officers ventilated the basement using smoke extractors.

Bus services 24, 27 and 53 were diverted from bus stops at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Airport Boulevard, SBS Transit said in a tweet at 10.50pm on Wednesday.

The services resumed about an hour later.

The other incident was a fire in the bushes on a road divider at the junction of Bishan Road and Braddell Road yesterday morning.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at around 6.50am.

The fire was confined to an area of approximately 2m by 3m.

SCDF officers extinguished it shortly.