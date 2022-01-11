250,000 free masks collected on first day of reusable-mask drive

About 250,000 reusable masks were collected from vending machines yesterday, the first day of a free reusable-mask drive.

The free-mask drive, which proceeded smoothly, is Temasek Foundation's sixth in its efforts to better protect Singapore residents against Covid-19.

In the latest initiative, every resident can collect an antimicrobial mask with an N95 filtration middle layer by keying in their identity card number or scanning their identity card at #StayMasked vending machines islandwide.

The masks, which are more breathable than standard N95 ones and are reusable for up to 30 washes, come in two sizes - L and M - at designated collection points such as community centres and clubs, and residents' committee (RC) centres.

At Hougang Community Club (CC), one of the collection locations and also a paediatric vac-cination centre, the queues moved quickly.

Most of the people The Straits Times spoke to went there not only to collect their masks, but also to get booster jabs or have their children vaccinated.

Residents also found the process quick and convenient, spending less than five minutes in queues and with the collection process itself taking less than a minute.

Some of those who went for their jabs did not know that the mask drive started yesterday and were pleasantly surprised to be able to collect one.

Bus driver Khor Kar Hoe, 27, said: "I actually came to Hougang CC to get a booster jab but saw the queue at the vending machine and realised I could collect a mask."

Mr Khor, who had collected a reusable mask from one of Temasek Foundation's previous mask drives, said that he was looking forward to trying on the larger size.

Another resident, software engineer Ashok Enugala, 37, was pleased that the mask came in a larger size this time because he found the one-size masks issued previously too small for him.

Mr Enugala, who took his 11-year-old daughter Ananya to the CC for her paediatric vaccination, said: "The old masks were so tight, it was difficult to breathe. The new large-sized mask is comfortable."

Sales manager Jeff Quek, 48, who collected a total of seven masks for his family, said the masks were well designed with comfortable padding for the nose bridge.

"When I saw the design and the stylish grey colour, I immediately decided to collect my masks," he said. He did not collect the masks from Temasek Foundation previously because he did not like their designs.

Assistants were stationed near the vending machines at the CC to help residents scan their identity card and determine the right size.

Mr Ong Ah Chai, a 57-year-old unemployed paraplegic, was thankful for the help he got, and found the collection process convenient.

However, there were people who opted not to collect the masks. Mr Ken Poon, 44, a facility manager, was at the CC to collect a TraceTogether token for his son, but decided against picking up a mask for him. He said: "I don't think he will use it. It is important not to waste resources."

While the collection went well at Hougang CC, a small number of residents could not collect their masks due to malfunctioning vending machines.

Retiree Michael Koh, 69, and his neighbours were unable to collect their masks from an unmanned vending machine at an RC centre in Paya Lebar yesterday morning.

Mr Koh said: "Today is the first day of the drive and I thought thorough checks would have been conducted before the machines were rolled out. I did not expect the machine to fail us on the first day."

When ST checked with Temasek Foundation, its spokesman said at around 3pm yesterday that it was aware of isolated incidents of masks being jammed in some machines. "Temasek Foundation is continuing to monitor the vending machines islandwide both remotely and on the ground," the spokesman said.

The mask distribution drive runs until Jan 23 and the public can refer to this website - https://mask. stayprepared.sg/locate-vending-machines - for machine locations and stock availability.