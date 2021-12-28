2 in 5 security officers face abuse while on duty: Survey

The man shouted at safe distancing ambassadors when they asked him to move away from a section of a foodcourt at Hillion Mall that was cordoned off for safe distancing.

Mr Santhosh Chokkalingam, a security officer deployed at the Petir Road mall in Bukit Panjang, stepped in to tell the man to calm down and leave, but he, too, was yelled at.

Recalling the incident on the evening of Dec 17, Mr Santhosh said he had intended to handle the matter quietly, but had to call the police when the man became violent and tried to hit the ambassadors.

"We face these kinds of cases daily when people cannot understand why they can't enter a place because of safe distancing. But I have to stay calm and not be aggressive towards them," said Mr Santhosh, 47, who was recognised with a certificate by the Union of Security Employees (USE) yesterday for his handling of the situation.

Such cases of abuse are an almost daily occurrence for some officers, according to the results of the latest USE industry survey on the welfare, wages and job prospects of security officers, which were announced at a media briefing yesterday.

The mental well-being of officers was emphasised this year, with more than half the respondents saying that they felt nervous or stressed at work. This was the case especially among women officers and younger employees.

Roughly two in five of 1,000 officers surveyed between July and September said they experienced verbal or physical abuse while on duty - a number that has stayed constant across two other surveys since the Covid-19 pandemic hit early last year.

Most of these cases involved older officers. The abuse came mostly from members of the public, which formed around 40 per cent of the cases reported by officers.

Other abusers mentioned in the survey were employers, service buyers and residents.

A reason for this could be the increase in Covid-19 measures that officers had to oversee, which could lead to more run-ins with members of the public, said USE executive secretary Steve Tan.

The results showed that these cases had become more frequent too, with almost 40 per cent - up from 30 per cent - of those who reported verbal abuse indicating that they experienced such incidents at least once every two weeks.

Abuse cases in most settings like residential areas dipped slightly, but rose in commercial areas, possibly due to the increase in footfall in those locations, said Mr Tan.

"Perhaps, as we open up, there are more instances of people not complying with safe management measures, and officers need to handle even more people," he said.

Mr Tan said he once saw a driver scolding a security officer at a carpark gantry in Kallang when the man was confused about which mode of payment he could use.

"The officer didn't deploy the gantry there, but he faced the brunt of the abuse because the system was poorly designed," said Mr Tan.

The survey also touched on areas such as wages and job prospects.

Close to 70 per cent of respondents said they were compensated fairly and were expecting a median wage increase of about $150 next year. More than eight in 10 said they were satisfied with their job.

These findings will help the union improve working conditions for those in the industry, said Mr Tan.

The union has lobbied for heavier penalties for those who abuse security officers on duty, and these will come into force next year, as well as changes to the Progressive Wage Model that will see wages rise annually over the next six years.

USE general secretary Raymond Chin said: "We urge the public to recognise the important work of our security officers as front-line warriors protecting property and lives, and cooperate with them when required."