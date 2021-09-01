2 children among five hurt after car runs up pavement

Five people, including two children, were injured after a car ran up a pavement in River Valley Close on Monday afternoon.

Police said a four-year-old girl and two women aged 36 and 43, who were all pedestrians, were taken to Singapore General Hospital. The driver, a 65-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital and is assisting with police investigations.

The Straits Times understands that a fifth person, another girl, was also taken to hospital by her parents.

The car had allegedly knocked her into the grass verge by the pavement as it came to a halt, said a domestic helper who witnessed the incident, who gave her name only as Madam Yayuk.

Eyewitnesses said the car was allegedly going at a fast rate towards the junction with Martin Road, where it drove up onto the pavement, toppling several trees and two lampposts before coming to a stop.

Madam Yayuk, 49, said the incident occurred metres away from where she was waiting to pick up her employer's child outside Rivergate Condominium.

The car hit a lamppost with such force that it was dislodged from the ground and shot past her, she said.

She told The Straits Times: "I was so scared, it's like my heart stopped."

Together with the little girl's helper, she hoisted the child from the ground and returned her to her parents at the condominium.

She added that the female driver appeared to have broken her arm but was able to walk as she got into an ambulance.

Shin Min Daily News also reported that the woman had injured her arm, and that several children nearby were scratched by debris from the trees.

Yesterday, part of the vehicle's bonnet and other debris were still scattered around the pavement, and all that remained of the trees were stumps. Farther down the road, a dozen parents and maids waited for school buses to drop off their children.

Another domestic helper, Madam Mary Mendoze, 40, who was looking after some children at a playground metres away from the crash, said everyone screamed when the car came crashing past on the pavement.

She said dozens of parents were waiting to pick up their children where the school buses usually drop them off that day.

"The car was so dangerous and so fast. It was out of control."