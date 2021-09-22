19 people under probe for breaching safe distancing measures in unlicensed venue

SINGAPORE - They had gathered in an unlicensed venue on Sept 20 to allegedly consume alcohol, play games such as darts and table soccer, and socialise.

This took place in a unit in a mixed-use commercial and residential building in Balestier Road.

Now they are being investigated by police for non-compliance of Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

In a statement on Wednesday (Sept 22), police said they found the 19 individuals gathered in the unit which had liquor, a karaoke system, a pool table and dart board, and other entertainment devices.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at the unit without a valid licence.

A 25-year-old man was identified as the unit's operator. He was among the 19 found there.

He will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

Providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

In their statement, the police said the public should take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, adding: "Offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law."