$16m jackpot for Toto Hongbao draw tomorrow

This year's Toto Hongbao draw by Singapore Pools will offer a prize of $16 million - one of the largest sums in its history.

The annual draw will be held at 9.30pm tomorrow.

The sum snowballed to $16 million after there was no winner for the Group 1 prize of $1,568,402 in the draw last Thursday, and no one bagged Monday's Group 1 prize of $4,024,761.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the amount is the highest since 2000. The sum for last year's Hongbao draw was $8 million.

Singapore Pools will be extending the operating hours of its outlets tomorrow, with the main branch open from 8am to 9pm, while the other branches will operate from 8.30am to 9pm.

Singapore Pools' authorised retailers will operate from 8am to 8pm today and from 8am to 9pm tomorrow.

Punters are advised to check the operating hours at the Singapore Pools website.

