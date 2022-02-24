$122,900 raised by Thye Hua Kwan to help more than 1,200 low-income families

SINGAPORE - More than 1,200 low-income families will receive grocery vouchers after over $122,000 was raised in a fund-raising drive by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) to mark its 10th anniversary.

The amount was raised from the organisation's Race to Raise initiative, which was a two-month fund-raiser where participants were encouraged to walk, run or cycle to raise awareness of the fund-raiser.

Donations were made through fund-raising website Giving.sg.

Participants clocked a collective 49,116km between Dec 1 last year and Jan 31 - far surpassing THKMC's original target of 10,000 km.

The $122,900 collected from individuals, corporate donors and sponsors also exceeded the charity's $100,000 target.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling distributed the vouchers to some of the 1,229 beneficiaries at a donor appreciation event on Thursday (Feb 24) at the THK Family Service Centre @ MacPherson.

THKMC runs senior care centres and family service centres and three homes for the disabled, among other services.

"I think the most important part of this initiative is that (the beneficiaries) know they are never alone - that people look out for them," Ms Tin said.

Ms Aida Binte Ayob, 51, received a $100 Sheng Siong supermarket grocery voucher at the ceremony.

The single mother, who is taking care of two children, aged 12 and 16, said she has been struggling to make ends meet ever since she lost her job during the pandemic.

She also receives $300 a month from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

Expressing gratitude for the vouchers received, the former Lego packer said: "It has lightened my burden and I can now buy more groceries with these vouchers."

Another beneficiary is Mr Hwang Peck Hock, 85.

The former taxi driver, who has no family, was unable to continue supporting himself after an operation more than 10 years ago left him wheelchair bound.

"The $500 in community assistance I currently receive is not enough... This voucher allows me to purchase more daily necessities," he said in Mandarin.