10-year road map to boost sustainability in Tanjong Pagar

All 527 eligible Housing Board blocks in Tanjong Pagar town will be installed with solar photovoltaic systems to harness solar energy by 2025.

The town council set this out in a 10-year masterplan to be more energy efficient.

Once this is done, the blocks are projected to achieve net zero energy consumption on average in common areas, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council said in its 2021 sustainability report, which was released yesterday.

The systems, which are under the HDB and the Economic Development Board's SolarNova programme, will have a total solar capacity of 26.5 megawatt-peak - equivalent to powering 6,600 four-room HDB flats.

The town council also aims to use 15 per cent less energy in common areas by 2030 through energy-saving features for lifts. It is also testing the feasibility of using smart LED lights instead of conventional LED lights.

It is also working towards being zero waste, such as by converting horticultural and food waste into compost.

To divert horticultural waste from landfills, woodchippers are currently used to convert such waste into compost that will be used to fertilise trees.

Since the town council's pilot of the woodchippers in 2019, about 1,600 tonnes of horticultural waste has been reduced. The aim is to raise that number to 18,000 tonnes by 2030.

The town council also aims to add another food digester at one of its 14 hawker centres.

Its current food digester at Redhill Food Centre processes about 1,600kg of food waste every month. The use of two food digesters is expected to bump this up to 500 tonnes a year.

The town council also plans to plant 1,000 more trees by 2025, and 3,000 by 2030 - contributing to the National Parks Board's OneMillionTrees movement that aims to plant a million trees in 10 years. There are now 28,665 trees in Tanjong Pagar town.

Furthermore, if a new community garden called The Giving Garden @ Kim Tian West is a success, it will pave the way for the town council to start more urban farming projects in the future.

In the report, Tanjong Pagar Town Council chairman Melvin Yong said the council has formed a sustainability committee to level up sustainability efforts, with residents able to provide feedback.

"I am encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by our residents, advocates and partner organisations in meeting the goals set in our sustainability report. We want to continue taking care of public spaces that help to foster strong bonds in the community," he said.