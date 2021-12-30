10 F&B outlets closed for Covid-19 breaches as checks are stepped up ahead of New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE - Ten food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close and another was fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures, as checks were stepped up ahead of New Year's Eve on Friday (Dec 31).

Additionally, 72 individuals were fined for breaching safe management and vaccination differentiated measures, such as gathering in groups larger than the permitted size, and mask-related offences, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Thursday.

The outlets and individuals were penalised following stepped-up enforcement checks in the past week. MSE said its agencies will continue to step up enforcement at F&B outlets in the year-end period.

The 10 F&B outlets that were ordered to close did not minimise interaction between staff and diners; failed to ensure that group sizes did not exceed the maximum permitted group size of five; and allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

Among them was Level Up in Clarke Quay, which allowed intermingling between different groups of customers, and failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size. It was told to close for 10 days from Dec 30 to Jan 8.

Meanwhile, Oriental Delights in Temple Street, Chinatown, was fined $1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

In the coming days, MSE said, "firm enforcement action" will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with safe management measures, including the proper wearing of masks. The enforcement action will include prosecution and the revocation of licences.

The ministry has also strongly urged people to "avoid crowded places and enjoy the New Year's Eve celebration from home".

It noted that many countries around the world, particularly in the United States, Britain and Europe, have seen a huge spike in Omicron cases.

"Please do not let our guard down but remain vigilant, exercise social responsibility, and observe the prevailing safe management measures. This is to protect your own health and that of your family and friends," the ministry added.