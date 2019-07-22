Community urged to help chart future of Singapore

The Malay/Muslim community here can play its part in building Singapore's shared future under a series of engagements to get its views on issues affecting it and the nation, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli yesterday.

He said his team of fourth-generation Malay/Muslim leaders have been charting the way forward, but also need the community to work with them.

Earlier this year, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said the Government would partner Singaporeans in new ways to design and implement policies together.

DPM Heng, the leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation leadership team, encouraged more Singaporeans to step up and propose ideas to take Singapore forward.

In his speech yesterday, Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, said: "Building our future Singapore together involves partnering Singaporeans in new ways to deliver solutions, drawing on the diversity of passions and expertise among Singaporeans to strengthen our community and nation."

The Co-creation@M³ series of engagements will be led by Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, he added.

The M³ framework is a collaboration between three key Malay/Muslim organisations: Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

Mr Zaqy said that through the initiative, the leaders hope to engage the Malay/Muslim community, particularly the youth and professionals, to share their perspectives.

"We want to be more forward-looking to see what are the challenges that are ahead, what more we can do for the community, what are the needs of the community, and certainly prepare for those," he added.

He was speaking after an event at Wisma Geylang Serai, a social and cultural heritage hub, where 10 exemplary individuals were recognised as part of a #InspirasiSG campaign that celebrates inspirational stories from the Malay/Muslim community.