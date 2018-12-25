Community events galore for New Year

Residents have their pick of year-end community events to usher in the New Year.

The People's Association (PA) Grassroots Organisations, along with Residents' and Neighbourhood Committees, are organising annual New Year's community events which are expected to draw over 175,000 participants this year.

More than 40 such celebrations will be held islandwide, ranging from large-scale parties to more intimate events. One event is the Silent Disco New Year Eve Countdown Party @ Heartbeat, which will be held at Heartbeat@Bedok.

Around 1,000 participants are expected to take part in what is slated to be the largest heartland silent disco in which participants, with wireless headphones, will be dancing to music.

The countdown event at Our Tampines Hub is expected to draw around 100,000 participants.

Festivities in Tampines will begin at 9am on Dec 31, and include a laser showcase and a wave flames display.

For those looking for a more intimate way to end the year, there are events like the countdown at Sengkang West. Residents will be able to enjoy performances by local interest groups and neighbourhood talents, and enjoy various food offerings and game booths at the event.

"These celebrations foster a sense of togetherness, provide opportunities for residents to make friends, celebrate the nation's progress and look forward to the future together," PA said.

Choo Yun Ting