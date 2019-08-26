Community Chest raises $6.5m at charity dinner

The Community Chest raised more than $6.5 million at its Bicentennial charity dinner in support of more than 80 social service agencies.

The dinner, held last night at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Field Hall, featured a fashion runway performance involving people with disabilities as well as Mediacorp artists, along with a performance by local jazz singer Joanna Dong.

There was an auction where guests bid for mural artist Yip Yew Chong's services, among other items. Guests also had their pictures taken at a photo wall created by Mr Glenn Phua, an artist with autism represented by social enterprise The Art Faculty.

At the dinner, Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan paid tribute to the history and spirit of community giving in Singapore. "In the early days of nation-building, our early founders, philanthropists, businessmen and community leaders gave back selflessly to their communities, building schools, places of worship, and supporting those in need.

"Many of their early contributions to the community still stand today, providing us with lovely spaces to live, work and play," he said.

The Government's Bicentennial Community Fund will provide dollar-for-dollar matching, capped at 20 per cent of the donations, for funds raised by Community Chest till March 31 next year.

Earlier that day, 200 social service users and their caregivers visited attractions at Gardens by the Bay.

They also took part in a lantern painting session, where they were joined by President Halimah Yacob and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

Established in 1983, Community Chest supports more than 80 social service agencies that provide critical services for children with special needs, at-risk youth, adults with disabilities, families in need, people with mental health conditions, and vulnerable seniors.