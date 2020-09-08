Community care sector gets $5m in donations to aid virus fight

Those looking after the vulnerable, especially the elderly, received a boost amid the coronavirus pandemic in the form of more than $5 million in donations, including more than $2 million in cash.

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said the donations will help arm the community care sector in its fight against Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, the organisation said community care providers have been stepping up infection control and precautionary measures, as well as implementing new ways to deliver care more safely.

But these efforts cost money.

"The support from the sponsors serves to not only enhance our partners' ongoing efforts, but is also a boost to our morale, knowing that the larger community is with us in this fight," said AIC chief executive Tan Kwang Cheak.

The donations will go towards supporting community care providers - such as nursing homes and organisations like Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital - in three ways.

Community care providers can tap the resources to digitalise for service continuity; show appreciation for their healthcare staff; and offset the costs of taking precautionary measures to clean their premises.

AIC said the donations were from more than 20 organisations and individuals, including Temasek Foundation, Singapore Pools and Business China, a non-profit organisation that seeks to strengthen ties between Singapore and China.

Business China CEO Tin Pei Ling said the organisation had rallied its network of prominent Chinese business leaders "to show their solidarity with Singapore by contributing to AIC's effort in supporting our eldercare sector".

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable in this pandemic and we must do our best to protect them," added Ms Tin, who is MP for MacPherson.

One of the beneficiaries of these donations is All Saints Home, a nursing home in Hougang.

After a healthcare assistant there tested positive for Covid-19, the home engaged a professional cleaning company to disinfect its premises multiple times as a precautionary measure.

Funds received by AIC helped the home defray these costs.

The home also boosted the morale of its care staff by giving them care packages that included vitamins and hand sanitiser.

"We would like to encourage like-minded individuals and corporates to come on board and join their peers in supporting the community care providers' ongoing efforts to provide better and safer care for seniors," Mr Tan added.