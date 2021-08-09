Commendation Medal

MS ARYATI HAJIS

Deputy Director, Service Ambassador and Transport, Sentosa Development Corporation

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, tourism to Singapore was wiped out, disheartening many of the hospitality staff on Sentosa.

But Ms Aryati Hajis, Sentosa Development Corporation's deputy director for service ambassador and transport, rallied her staff.

"I made a conscious effort to constantly motivate the team, so that we can continue to perform our best to ensure safe management measures are in place, while creating fun and memorable moments for our guests," she said.

She oversees a team of service ambassadors who are stationed at areas where staff come into contact with guests across the island, including on board the beach trams and at Sentosa Express stations.

She pays tribute to her team. "I am honestly surprised to be given this award," she said.

"I believe there are many other deserving Sentosians and industry colleagues, and we are all doing our little part. We will continue to delight our guests every day."

Clement Yong