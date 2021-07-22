Commemorative stamps celebrate Games

SingPost will launch a commemorative set of six stamps featuring Olympic sports tomorrow to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The stamps feature some of the sports that Singapore's athletes will be participating in for the upcoming Games - swimming, shooting, sailing, diving, badminton and table tennis.

The Olympic sports-themed stamps, which will be available from tomorrow, are priced between 30 cents and $1.40.

Pre-cancelled first-day covers will cost $6.05 and presentation packs are priced at $7.10.

The stamp set can be bought at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at SingPost's website.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics open tomorrow and will go on till Aug 8.

Originally scheduled to take place last year, the event was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it the first time the Games have ever been postponed in history.

This is Japan's second time hosting the Summer Olympics, with the first held in 1964. Japan has also hosted the Winter Olympics twice - in 1972 and 1998.

This is Singapore's 18th Olympic outing, the first being the Games in 1948 in London.

This year, Singapore will be represented by 23 athletes participating in 12 sports.

In the last Olympic Games in 2016, which were held in Rio de Janeiro, swimmer Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first-ever gold medal after finishing first in the men's 100m butterfly.