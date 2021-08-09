Commemorating the resurrection of Jesus

April 4: Easter

Christians believe that Jesus Christ died to save mankind from their sins.

Easter, or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival that commemorates his rising from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary and subsequent burial.

Following a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance called Lent, the night before Easter Sunday is marked with a solemn service in churches all around the world. Candles are lit, water is blessed, and converts are baptised and welcomed as new members of the faith.

The season of Easter lasts seven weeks, or fifty days, and ends on the day of Pentecost, where the Holy Spirit is believed to have been sent by God to the apostles and followers of Jesus. Easter is a very significant and joyous date within Christianity and is the foundation of the Christian faith.