ComLink to cover 21 towns over next two years: Minister

The Community Link (ComLink) programme, which provides comprehensive and coordinated support to low-income families, will be expanded nationwide to 21 towns over two years to cover all 14,000 families with children who live in highly subsidised rental housing.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) piloted the programme in 2019 in four areas - Boon Lay, Marsiling, Kembangan-Chai Chee and Jalan Kukoh - to better support families living in rental flats who often face a host of problems. Since its launch, the scheme has supported 1,000 families.

For example, in each ComLink town, MSF's Social Service Office (SSO) leads a ComLink alliance, comprising government agencies, companies and community partners. The alliance seeks to better coordinate and manage the families' different needs and offer customised services and support to them, among other things.

"Instead of waiting for households to seek help, we proactively reached out to families with young children living in rental housing to understand their needs and aspirations," said Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee.

"Community partners come together to coordinate support for families with complex issues. We came up with common action plans and journeyed with fami-lies to support them in achieving their goals."

Speaking during the debate on MSF's budget yesterday, Mr Lee cited the example of a 45-year-old divorcee with two sons, aged six and seven, who once had problems holding down a job because of the issues she faced. But through ComLink, her social worker and others worked out a plan to help her improve her life.

She now works as a childcare teacher assistant and her sons attend free literacy and robotic classes run by School of Concepts and Preschool Market. She also receives financial aid for her sons' childcare and student care fees.

Mr Lee was replying to Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC) and Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC) who asked about ComLink.

The minister said that at the four ComLink towns today, about 250 families currently benefit from 59 programmes ranging from tuition classes to employment coaching and health services for adults.

In response to MPs such as Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) who asked about the delivery of social services, Mr Lee said MSF has been working with other government and community agencies to strengthen the delivery of services and to streamline the application process for applicants.

This is done through building the capabilities of officers working with vulnerable families, improving work processes, leveraging technology and strengthening networks among the various groups working in a particular area, among other things.

For example, MSF taps technology to improve data sharing between different agencies. With the One Client View platform, which was rolled out last month, applicants do not have to submit the same documents for different applications such as for rental housing and ComCare financial assistance. They just need to consent for the different agencies to retrieve the information from the platform.

In 2019, MSF set up a Social Service Systems Office, which supports and resolves complex cases. These families may have issues that cut across different agencies or issues that are not covered by the conventional policy boundaries.

To date, the Social Service Systems Office and the SSOs have supported some 160 complex cases that agencies had difficulties resolving and that might have remained "stuck" for a long period, said MSF.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli also spoke of the ministry's plans to build a stronger social compact in areas such as helping individuals bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic and helping the social service sector to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

"The tried and tested solutions of the past need revisiting... We must keep opportunities alive for all Singaporeans to ensure social mobility. It cannot be only for those who have the resources, but for everyone, regardless of where they start off in life and where they are today," he said.

"We must get this right, no matter how difficult. Because if we fail, Singapore will go down the path of becoming a fractured and disunited nation."