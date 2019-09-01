Coming together to lend a helping hand

Housewife Lim Gek Tin (far right), 56, receiving a box of food essentials, comprising items such as sugar, salt and oil,from Secondary 1 student Ang Hong En, 13, at her flat in Punggol yesterday. He was among more than 400 volunteerswho fanned out across four rental blocks in Punggol as part of the third edition of a food donation drive. Some 1,300households were reached. The drive was organised by Masjid Al-Islah, in collaboration with Dhammakaya CentreSingapore, the Church of the Transfiguration and the Punggol West Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circle.