Coming soon: Leisure travel between Singapore and Hong Kong

Singaporeans may be able to fly to Hong Kong to savour the latter's culinary delights and other leisure activities in several weeks with the easing of travel restrictions between both cities announced yesterday.

While details are still being worked out and no date has been firmed up yet, Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed to establish an air travel bubble to allow people from either city to fly to the other.

Travellers under this arrangement do not need to be quarantined when they arrive in their destination city, but they must have tested negative for Covid-19 before their flight.

They also have to take dedicated flights that do not allow transit passengers to board, but there are otherwise no restrictions to travellers' itineraries or on the purpose of their travel.

The number of flights that can operate between the two cities will also be raised or lowered based on the pandemic situation in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the arrangement was a small but significant one for both cities, and will be a model for future air travel agreements.

Travel agencies and residents in Singapore cheered the announcement, with the former saying they would work closely with tourism associations to ensure travellers are safe when they fly to and back from Hong Kong.

This is the first travel bubble arrangement for Hong Kong. Including the Chinese city, Singapore has 10 special travel arrangements with various places such as Japan and New Zealand, with differences between the agreements.