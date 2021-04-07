Comics fan turned to sketching to stay positive

Mr Benjamin Foo's love for comics has spanned decades, with a collection of thousands of books to show for it.

When the circuit breaker was announced in April last year, the 57-year-old felt he needed a hobby to help keep his mind off the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic.

Over the next six months, Mr Foo, a general manager at a market development company, set out to recreate 57 comic sketches, the same number as his age.

Having worked in Shanghai when the Sars epidemic hit in 2003, Mr Foo realised early last year that the Covid-19 outbreak would be far more severe than Sars.

"The pandemic weighed me down mentally," he said. "I needed a hobby that could be sustained amid the pandemic, and that's what triggered the thought of taking up this project."

Mr Foo's interest in comics goes back to his primary school days. It remained strong until his national service. A lull set in when his focus shifted to his career and family.

"I started reading comics again when I was in my 40s. My passion for it was always there in the shadows, waiting for me to pick it up again. The epitome of 'comic geekiness' was when I went with my son to the San Diego Comic-Con in 2011. It was really the mecca for comic lovers. I had a wonderful time sharing the experience with my son," said Mr Foo, who also has a daughter.

He started sketching again and "after a few false starts, I found the right rhythm and method to keep drawing", he said.

He kept at it from April to August, recreating some of his favourite Marvel and DC comic sketches.

He eventually compiled the sketches into a book.

"I would sketch after office hours and during the weekends. When I became more productive, I was able to do even five works over a weekend. When I started off, I never thought I could complete 57 sketches. It was surprisingly easier to get back to drawing than I thought it would be," he said.

The Straits Times caught up with Mr Foo at Comics World in Parklane Shopping Mall, a favourite haunt for the past three decades. Surrounded by comic books at the store, he said the art form helps him stay positive amid the pandemic.

"There's so much negativity in the world, particularly during this pandemic. While we cannot travel or explore like we used to, we have to continue trying to find joy in the simple pleasures of life."