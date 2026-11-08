Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ComfortDelGro to stop U-turn testing for AVs at Punggol junction after near miss; LTA investigating

The CDG autonomous vehicle is seen moving into the path of another vehicle as the latter approaches the junction.

SINGAPORE – ComfortDelGro (CDG) has been directed to suspend testing of U-turns for its autonomous vehicles at a traffic junction in Punggol after a near-accident between one of its AVs and another vehicle there on Nov 5.

The suspension follows another near-accident on the same day, in which a girl was almost hit by a Grab AV in Punggol.

In a dashcam video posted on Facebook on Nov 8, an AV operated by CDG can be seen stopped behind the stop line at a junction in Punggol Field.

The AV then starts turning into the path of the vehicle with the dashcam as the latter approaches the junction. Both vehicles are then seen slowing down.

In response to media queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is investigating the incident and has directed CDG to pause U-turns at the junction as a precaution.

According to the LTA spokesperson, the incident occurred while CDG was conducting AV testing on a route intended for its enhanced on-demand service. That route is not part of CDG’s existing shuttle route.

“We thank the member of the public for sharing the video,” the spokesperson said.

Michael Huang, head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business at Zig by ComfortDelGro, said in response to media queries that the company is looking into the incident with its AV technology partner and LTA.

CDG, whose AVs are made by Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai, plies one of three AV routes in Punggol.

“We take safety seriously and will assess the circumstances thoroughly,” Huang said.

The latest development follows an incident on Nov 5, in which Grab was directed to pause testing at certain junctions in Punggol after one of its AVs almost hit a girl while making a left turn.

The earlier incident happened in Punggol Field Walk, close to the location of the incident involving the CDG AV.