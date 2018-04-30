ComfortDelGro taxi driver assisting in police investigations after alleged hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver is assisting in police investigations after a woman accused him of knocking over her mother in an alleged hit-and-run accident in Pasir Ris last week.

His hiring agreement has also been terminated by ComfortDelGro.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian in Pasir Ris Street 72, towards Pasir Ris Drive 10, at 6.50pm last Friday (April 27).

"The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital," said the police spokesman. "The taxi driver, a 52-year-old man, is currently assisting in police investigations."

ST understands that she suffered facial injuries.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report on Sunday, an eyewitness said Madam Wee was left lying on the road after the accident.

Her arms and nose were fractured, and her face bleeding.

Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer, said the taxi company was deeply sorry to learn about the incident.

"The welfare of Madam Wee is our priority and we are already in touch with her and her daughter to assist them the best we can," she said.

She added that the taxi in question has been identified, and that "the cabby's hiring agreement has been terminated with immediate effect and he is currently assisting the police in their investigations".

The woman's daughter, identified on Facebook as Woon Koh, made a Facebook post on Friday saying that her mother was a victim of the hit-and-run accident involving a blue ComfortDelGro taxi.

"Appealing for eyewitness," she wrote. "Please help to share this message to bring the driver to justice."

She wrote in an update on Sunday that ComfortDelGro had identified the driver.

"We are waiting for more updates but we are truly grateful and relieved," she wrote. "Special thanks to the many strangers who rallied and helped."