ComfortDelGro sacks taxi driver after hit-and-run accident on SLE

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro has sacked a taxi driver after he failed to stop his cab after colliding with another vehicle on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The hit-and-run accident occurred on Monday (April 6) at 11.40pm on the SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE).

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday, the taxi can be seen rear-ending another car, sending it skidding across the road in reverse.

The taxi drove off after the accident.

It was allegedly seen parked at Block 322 Sumang Walk, an HDB multi-storey carpark in Punggol, after the accident.

A photo in the video showed the front portion of the taxi damaged.

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro said that it has terminated the hiring agreement with the cabby.

"We strongly condemn the reckless and irresponsible action of our cabby," ComfortDelGro chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan told The Straits Times.

She added that the company is reaching out to the victim to offer assistance.

The police are investigating the accident and no arrest has been made.