ComfortDelGro raises taxi rental waiver to 50% to ease cabbies' woes

ComfortDelGro cabbies will pay half the usual rental rates till June 13, as Singapore's largest taxi operator looks to cushion the blow of the latest Covid-19 curbs.

Under the new heightened alert, taxis and private-hire vehicles can ferry only two passengers at a time, unless the passengers are from the same household.

Taxi and private-hire drivers reported a drop in earnings after the new restrictions kicked in on Sunday.

ComfortDelGro expects taxi demand to fall quite significantly during this period of heightened alert, its group chief branding and communications officer Tammy Tan told The Straits Times.

That is why it raised the daily taxi rental waiver to 50 per cent per taxi yesterday, up from 20 per cent.

It had raised the rental waiver several times after the restrictions were announced last Friday - from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, and then to 20 per cent.

This is in addition to the Government's Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund (CDRF) that kicked in at the start of the year and will last till next month.

Eligible drivers received a monthly payout of $600 per vehicle for three months between January and March from the fund, and have been receiving $450 per vehicle per month since last month.

ComfortDelGro will continue to waive call levies till June 30, Ms Tan said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, National Trades Union Congress director Yeo Wan Ling said the union met Transport Minister S. Iswaran, as well as Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor, about enhanced financial support and a possible extension of the CDRF during the heightened alert period.

Kok Yufeng