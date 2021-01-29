ComfortDelGro adding 25 private-hire cars to fleet for month-long trial

Transport giant ComfortDelGro will be adding 25 private-hire cars to its fleet as it trials a scheme that will take the fight to ride-hailing services like Grab and Gojek's doorstep.

The 25 cars will be available on its booking service from Feb 4 but will not be allowed to take street-hail rides.

The company will recruit drivers in the trial, which was announced yesterday and will run until March.

Based on the response during the month-long trial, the firm could gradually open up to more private-hire cars and enter into more direct competition with Grab and Gojek.

Passengers using the ComfortDelGro booking app can make a taxi-only booking, or opt for "taxi or car". Only in-app cashless payments are accepted for the ride-hailing option.

Adding more private cars allows companies like ComfortDelGro to quickly expand their fleets without having to own the vehicles.

ComfortDelGro is already the biggest taxi company here with more than 10,000 cabs. Grab, likely the largest ride-hailing operator, has not been forthcoming about how many drivers it has.

The 25 drivers in the ComfortDelGro trial will undergo a two-hour training session in which they will be familiarised with the booking app.

The commission fee for booking jobs will also be lower than the market rate during the trial, which will mean more earnings for these early joiners of the scheme.

ComfortDelGro was awarded a ride-hail service operator licence last year, allowing it to use its existing app for commuter bookings. Grab, Gojek and Tada were also awarded the same licence.

ComfortDelGro's latest move further blurs the distinction between traditional taxi firms and the fast-growing ride-hailing companies, with the two increasingly converging since the entry of Uber in 2013.

The National Taxi Association (NTA) said there are some concerns among ComfortDelGro taxi drivers about the trial, as it could mean increased competition.

Demand for rides is hovering at about 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, noted the Land Transport Authority.

Older drivers also continue to struggle with using mobile apps, despite more bookings being made on them as passengers like the convenience.

The NTA suggested that ComfortDelGro should reduce its rent for taxis if there is a further drop in earnings.

It said: "While ComfortDelGro has been supportive of government schemes and is proactive in rolling out assistance for taxi drivers affected by the pandemic, lives and livelihoods of our drivers remain a top priority for the NTA.

"We will also continue to gather feedback and engage ComfortDelGro to ensure that this can become a win-win for taxi drivers and commuters."

The Straits Times has contacted Grab for comment. Gojek said it has nothing to add.