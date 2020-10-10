Comex holding 10.10 online sale today in tie-up with Samsung

Technology show Comex will be having a 10.10 online sale today, as the Covid-19 pandemic has put a halt to exhibitions and trade fairs.

This follows its recent virtual technology show on Sept 3 where exhibitors such as Best Denki and Harvey Norman staged live shows to sell their products.

For the 10.10 sale, Comex is collaborating with Samsung, which will be opening up pre-orders for its latest smartphone model, the Galaxy S20 FE.

Some of Samsung's products will be sold at up to 50 per cent off retail prices. They include the 70-inch Crystal UHD 4K TU7000 smart TV, and vacuum cleaner Powerstick Pro With Cyclone Force 150W.

The 10.10 sale, which is organised by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) event arm Sphere Exhibits, will take place from 8pm to 10pm today on the Comex Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com /ComexITShow).

There will also be a showcase of SPH's latest subscription product, the News Tablet, which offers readers a seamless e-paper reading experience.

People who subscribe to SPH publications, including The Straits Times, The Business Times, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu and Lianhe Zaobao, will receive the tablet - which is worth $398 - for free. The subscription price starts from $19.90 a month for 24 months.

Other tech retailers have also jumped on the 10.10 sale bandwagon.

Challenger will be giving customers deals ranging from $10 to $100 off, as well as 13 per cent off computers.

Courts will be offering an 18 per cent discount on its website with a minimum spending of $399, as well as "surprise boxes" priced at $80 that contain products with a particular theme.