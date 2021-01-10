ComChest's virtual charity concert raises over $2.7m

The Community Chest's (ComChest) virtual concert raised over $2.7 million for more than 80 social service agencies yesterday.

This is more than double the $1.1 million raised in its charity concert last year.

The money raised at the One Heart, One People, ComChest Night 2021 will help vulnerable groups such as children with special needs, youth at risk, adults with disabilities, people with mental health conditions, as well as underprivileged seniors and families.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the guest of honour of the fund-raising effort, said: "Our solidarity is now stronger than ever before, and it shows in how people have responded to the pandemic.

"A lot more people have been getting involved, a lot more donations, a lot more empathy and creativity in the different ways we have reached out to help others."

Applied Materials South East Asia, a company supplying equipment and software for the manufacture of semiconductor chips, donated $800,000.

"We felt that by donating through Community Chest, our donation will serve the social service agencies that require more support than others," said its regional president Brian Tan.

Other companies that donated include Perennial Real Estate Holdings and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

In September last year, ComChest also launched Hearts as One - a digital fund-raising initiative. It saw 19 local celebrities, chefs and influencers raise around $90,000 through live-streaming shows.

Ms Maureen Ow, better known as food blogger Miss Tam Chiak, live-streamed food reviews while urging viewers to donate to the Community Chest.

"Given these unprecedented times, I can only imagine that the needs of our vulnerable communities are heightened, so I'm grateful for this opportunity to step in and encourage the community to do good," she said.

MADAM WEE CHYE LUAN, an 83-year-old performer from Lions Befrienders Ang Mo Kio senior activity centre who performed as part of the virtual event yesterday.

Yesterday's virtual concert featured local singers Sebastian Tan and Rahimah Rahim, as well as a song and dance performance by volunteers from Nanyang Technological University's cultural activities club.

Seniors from Lions Befrienders Ang Mo Kio senior activity centre also put up a percussion show.

One of the performers, 83-year-old Madam Wee Chye Luan, said: "I hope to inspire other seniors to remain healthy and active."