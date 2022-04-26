Colours of the rainbow come to life at Malay Heritage Centre's latest installation

SINGAPORE - It might be made up of upcycled cookie containers and solar lights, but a new outdoor installation at the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) hopes to give visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a colourful glow of lights.

Called Rainbow Connection II, it aims to paint a picture of solidarity amid diversity.

It was made by local designer Lee Yun Qin and beneficiaries of social service agency Brighton Connection, and consists of 500 suspended solar light modules.

Mrs Lee, 41, said: "Covid-19 posed a challenge, as I could not organise workshops for large groups, and ended up sending them an instructional video for them to follow.

"I'm so happy that the different pieces were able to come together so nicely to form a cohesive piece."

Celeste Chau, 15, who had her module featured, said that she was happy and excited to have her work on display.

"This was a calming activity for me to destress, and I'm happy that everyone can see my artwork," the student added.

To allow visitors to enjoy the light installation at night, MHC will operate from 10am to 9pm from April 29 to May 29 this year.

Admission is free.

MHC, which is located in Kampong Glam, is closed on Mondays.