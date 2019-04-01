Colours of diversity

A sea of colours swept through the banks of the Singapore River yesterday as more than 200 women of 42 nationalities decked in saris gathered in front of the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles. Singaporeans, permanent residents and non-Singaporeans from nations such as South Africa, Vietnam and Mexico donned saris that ranged in colour from various shades of pink to lush green.

The gathering was organised by a local sari appreciation group, Demure Drapes, to commemorate the Singapore Bicentennial this year. The women were joined by Associate Professor Fatimah Lateef, an MP for Marine Parade GRC.