Colour and splendour at Chingay

President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee were joined by Minister for Trade and Industry and deputy chairman of People's Association, Mr Chan Chun Sing, yesterday at the Chingay parade, held at the F1 Pit Building. The annual event, part of the Chinese New Year festivities, this year coincides with the bicentennial, which commemorates the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival here in 1819. The parade featured about 6,500 performers from more than 50 local and foreign contingents.