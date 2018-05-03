Collaboration yields better results all round

For Ms Lim Lin Hui, collaboration between colleagues of diverse nationalities yields better results for her clients - and her firm.

Ms Lim, 35, a senior manager with KPMG Singapore's audit department, recalled an advisory project for a shared services centre looking to streamline its business processes and improve operational efficiency.

"The engagement team and I were in Manila to work with the client and familiarise ourselves with the centre's operating model. There was much collaboration among international colleagues in other member firms to meet the requirements of a complex global audit and deliver a positive impact on our client's business," said Ms Lim, who joined the firm 13 years ago.

KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The firm has a presence around the world in countries such as Germany, Japan and the United States.

KPMG Singapore has 2,800 employees, of whom 67 per cent are Singaporeans.

Till today, Ms Lim continues to learn from international colleagues with specialised knowledge.

"At times, it can be extremely challenging to attempt to audit an area of work that is very specialised in nature. In such instances, I seek first to understand the intricacies of the domain involved, and work in partnership with colleagues in other teams to identify and formulate practical recommendations."

Working with colleagues from diverse nationalities has also enhanced Ms Lim's interpersonal skills and made her more culturally sensitive. This has helped her deal better with international clients.

"Being patient in understanding where my colleagues are coming from in different workplace scenarios has enabled me to work more efficiently and effectively."

One helpful foreign colleague is Ukrainian audit manager Anton Lomaga, 31, who recently assisted in managing a US subsidiary for a client. Ms Lim said: "His multicultural experience and capabilities helped to bridge the gap with the client, and this further enhanced our work relationship."

She added that she has been inspired by Mr Lomaga, who is "more forthcoming with his thoughts", to open up in discussions and brainstorming events.

Mr Lomaga, who joined KPMG Singapore in 2014, said: "No matter how complex the engagement, working closely with the clients and my teams has always been at the core of the successful accomplishment of the project."