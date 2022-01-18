Collaboration is key to tackling global challenges, DPM tells young scientists

A strong spirit of collaboration will not only see the world through the Covid-19 pandemic, but will also be crucial in tackling other global challenges like climate change, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

Addressing young scientists at a virtual summit, he cited how thousands of scientists had contributed to the climate field after American scientist Eunice Foote discovered the greenhouse effect of carbon dioxide in 1856 and made a conjecture on how it could influence global temperatures.

He said: "Today, with this body of knowledge, we are able to robustly model the effects of climate change. In other related fields, scientists have made clean energy sources more viable - from solar to wind and, increasingly, hydrogen."

"New discoveries and innovations have enabled sustainable human development at a reduced cost to the environment," he added in a pre-recorded opening address at the virtual 2022 Global Young Scientists Summit (GYSS).

The annual summit, which runs from yesterday until Friday and is hosted by the National Research Foundation (NRF), will feature 21 eminent scientists and Nobel laureates, and engage over 800 young researchers from 40 countries.

The summit, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, was also attended by former president and GYSS patron Tony Tan Keng Yam. He had decided to organise a forum for global young scientists to gather in Singapore after his visit to the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in 2010 when he was the NRF chairman.

The Lindau meetings, established in 1951, bring together Nobel laureates and young scientists for a science conference.

Dr Tan also received a special anniversary publication that showcased the summit's 10-year history and achievements, such as having hosted nearly 4,000 participants from over 40 countries.

In his opening speech, Mr Heng, who is the NRF's current chairman, said that the path from research discovery to implementation at scale is often a multi-year, if not multi-decade, journey.

He added: "This requires not just working in global partnerships, but also deep commitment and sustained investment."

Citing the example of Newater and Singapore's journey towards water sustainability, Mr Heng said that the country had initially explored the idea of water recycling in the 1970s, but it was only much later that the technology became commercially viable, thanks to scientific discoveries in various parts of the world.

"Having benefited from global scientific advancements, Singapore will continue contributing our tech expertise and operational knowledge to strengthen water sustainability in cities in the region and beyond," said Mr Heng.

He added that the Covid-19 breakthroughs, such as having safe and effective vaccines, and antiviral drugs to treat the disease, were possible only because scientists worked together across institutions and borders, and in partnership with the private sector, government agencies and international organisations like the World Health Organisation.

The summit will feature 20 plenary lectures and six panel discussions which will be broadcast live on the NRF YouTube channel, on topics such as the next-generation power grids, ethics and governance in artificial intelligence, and preparing for the next pandemic.

NRF chief executive Low Teck Seng said the summit's progress to its 10th year is a testament to how much Singapore has achieved in the last decade, adding that the GYSS is a recognised event in the science and technology community.

"Science continues to be exciting and engaging... We must believe that science will allow us to see our way through despite all the issues that we'll face," he added, citing how Covid-19 has put science right in the centre, as did the provision of solutions.