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Hong Kong authorities found high levels of the mycotoxin patulin at a concentration exceeding the legal limit.

SINGAPORE – Supermarket chain Cold Storage has removed a batch of Homegrown brand apple juice from its shelves following Hong Kong reports that a batch of the beverage contains excessive levels of mycotoxins.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Nov 21 that the recall of New Zealand’s Homegrown 100% Pure NZ Apple Juice came after it was notified that the Hong Kong authorities had found high levels of the mycotoxin patulin at a concentration exceeding the legal limit in samples of the apple juice drink.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department ran tests on the brand’s one-litre apple juice bottles with a best-before date of Feb 11, 2027 imported from The Homegrown Juice Company.

“The CFS collected the above-mentioned sample at a wholesale market in Sai Ying Pun for testing... The test result showed that the sample contained patulin at a level of 79 micrograms per kilogram, exceeding the legal limit of 50 mcg per kg of the food,” a CFS spokesperson said in a press statement dated Nov 17.

The SFA said it engaged the importer, Cold Storage , which voluntarily removed the affected batch from sale. It also issued a direction to ensure that the affected products are not sold in Singapore, and to continue to monitor the situation to ensure food safety.

Patulin is a toxin produced by moulds and is mainly found in rotting apples and apple products, the SFA said.

It is heat-stable and may remain in products after processing. Acute symptoms from excessive consumption of patulin include nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

Under the Sale of Food Act, food that does not comply with food safety requirements cannot be sold in Singapore.

As a precaution, consumers who have bought the affected product should not drink it. Those who have consumed it and have health concerns should seek medical advice, the SFA advised.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries , the agency added.

The Straits Times has contacted Cold Storage, FairPrice for more information.