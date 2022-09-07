Cohesive societies born of choice and conviction: President Halimah

Cohesive societies do not exist spontaneously. They are born of choice and conviction, and the Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced this, said President Halimah Yacob.

Speaking on Tuesday at Raffles City Convention Centre at the opening of a three-day conference on faith, identity and cohesion, she noted that public health measures that were needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus heightened social anxiety.

Tensions rose and, in some cases, triggered bigotry and xenophobia. Some places saw hate crimes against Asians. Vaccinations became points of contention.

"The pandemic deepened fault lines in societies across the world, when what was urgently needed to recover from the pandemic were collective action and cooperation," she said. "Social cohesion is a necessary condition for our collective security. Societies cannot survive, let alone thrive, without the social glue that bonds people together."

Over 800 participants from more than 40 countries are attending the International Conference on Cohesive Societies, organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

The conference, mooted by Madam Halimah and first held in 2019, is a platform for religious leaders, policymakers, academics and civil society activists to engage on how they can foster harmony in diverse societies.

More than 40 per cent of this year's participants are under the age of 40. While the 2019 event discussed how groups can find common ground, this year's aims to explore the role of identities, beliefs and faiths in shaping social bonds.

Madam Halimah posed the audience two questions: How do we safeguard and promote social cohesion amid these challenging times? How do we bridge divides and harness our diversity for the common good?

She also shared a quote she came across two months ago: "Racial harmony means we can all be friends because we are all human beings."

It came from Gaia Amedi, a four-year-old pre-schooler.

"It is a moving reminder that despite all our differences and disagreements, we are human beings at the end of the day, equally fragile, yet equally resilient," said Madam Halimah. "We may come from different backgrounds, countries, cultures and religions, but we share the same core values of kindness, compassion and love."

She also highlighted the South-east Asian Social Cohesion Radar study by RSIS, which found that 69 per cent of those surveyed in the region believed their country is socially cohesive.

It found the level of trust and acceptance, and the social networks people build over time help strengthen cohesion.

In view of the findings, initiatives like the Commitment to Safeguard Religious Harmony launched at the last conference in 2019 have become more pertinent, she said.

More than 750 of Singapore's religious organisations have pledged to strengthen bonds across communities through interactions like attending one another's festivals.

This week, conference participants can visit community spaces and places of worship here.

A Young Leaders Programme will take place for the second time, and has gathered 120 youth leaders.

Two of its alumni are Mr Basil Kannangara and Mr Nicholas Pang, who developed a card game called Diversity by Default, featuring questions relating to race, religion, nationality and disability to spark conversations on these issues.

They will mentor this year's young leaders, who can pitch their proposals on Thursday. MCCY will offer funding for selected projects.

"We face common challenges globally as we emerge from the pandemic," said Madam Halimah.

"We must continue to create and build safe and open platforms to discuss sensitive issues and work together to strengthen unity and resilience in our societies."