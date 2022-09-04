Coffee shop zi char chain drops service fee after backlash

A coffee shop zi char chain which imposed a 0.1 per cent service charge on dine-in customers reversed this decision around mid-August, some two weeks after it kicked in.

FuLee Seafood owner Wu Yujiao told The Sunday Times that the reversal was made because of its customers' reactions. She did not respond to further requests for comments.

FuLee Seafood came under fire from diners after it announced that it would impose a 0.1 per cent service charge, on top of the 7 per cent goods and services tax (GST), from Aug 1.

When ST visited one of its 14 outlets at 120 Bishan Street 12 last Wednesday, the prices listed on the menu included just the GST.

There were mixed reactions from consumers to the removal of the service charge, with some saying it was the right move as the stall's service standards could not compare with those at restaurants, while others were willing to pay the fee for some form of service - such as the clearing of tables after a meal.

Mr Lesner Nge, 35, who is unemployed, said the service charge was unreasonable as other zi char chains offer similar service without imposing a fee.

Ms Wennie Toh, 35, who works in financial services, said the 0.1 per cent service charge was not too much to pay, given that the environment was clean.

Other zi char chains in non-restaurant settings said that while they have no intention of charging a service fee for now, there is a case for doing so.

Mr Kelvin Tham, owner of Hualong Fishhead Steamboat, which has 11 outlets, said operators provide services such as serving food and topping up condiments and they also have to cater to requests from customers - such as adding less salt in the food.

"If you order prawn mee, it's self-service. But if you eat at a zi char stall, it's almost like being in a restaurant, it's just that the environment is a coffee shop," he said, adding that manpower costs have increased by 20 per cent since last year due to a labour crunch.

Mr Lam Chan Wah, the owner of Two Chefs Eating House, which has two outlets, said that he would not consider imposing a service charge because it is not the norm among zi char chains.

However, businesses are under pressure as costs of ingredients such as sugar and oil have jumped at least 10 per cent, he said, adding that he has not had to increase food prices yet as he has support from his regular customers.

Dr Seshan Ramaswami, an associate professor of marketing education at the Singapore Management University, said it would have been better for FuLee Seafood to incorporate the service charge into the prices of items, rather than separate it and communicate that extra charge.

"Academic research in consumer behaviour consistently finds that when it comes to positives, like cash back or gifts, it is better to separate the items.