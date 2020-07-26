COE quota for period from August to October shrinks

Car buyers face a smaller supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the August-October quota period, with 6,207 COEs available for bidding in each of those months, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced yesterday.

This includes the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but mostly ends up being used for bigger cars.

This is a 28.9 per cent drop from the current 8,737 COEs.

The quota is determined largely by the number of cars taken off the road in the preceding quarter.

Compared with July, August to October's quotas are lower, as there were fewer vehicles deregistered in the April to June period, an LTA spokesman said.

Fewer cars were deregistered because scrapyards and export processing zones were closed during the two-month circuit breaker period, which started in early April, said Mr Raymond Tang, honorary secretary of the Singapore Vehicle Traders Association.

"Furthermore, car owners whose disposal deadline fell within the circuit breaker were given extensions to dispose of their vehicles," he said.

"However, there might be an increase in COE quotas for the November-January period as more people scrap their cars between July and September."

The COE supply for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp will be at an average of 1,967 a month, down 23.4 per cent from 2,568 now.

The supply for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp will average 1,729, down 33 per cent from 2,581 now.

In the Open category, 903 COEs a month will be available, 2.26 per cent more than the 883 now.

Commercial vehicle COE bidders will have 674 certificates a month, 31 per cent fewer than the 978 now.

Motorcycle bidders will have 934 COEs a month, 45.9 per cent fewer than the 1,727 currently.

The accumulated COE quota of 19,490 from the suspended bidding exercises from April to June is being returned to the market over 12 months from this month to June next year. One-third of the accumulated quota, equivalent to 6,494 COEs, will be returned from July to September this year. The remaining two-thirds of the accumulated quota - 12,996 COEs - will be returned over the subsequent nine months from October this year to June next year.